Prabhsimran Singh scored his maiden fifty in the Indian Premier League, achieving this mark during Punjab Kings' match against Rajasthan Royals. The youngster got to this mark off just 28 balls and his knock included seven fours and two sixes. He has provided Punjab Kings with lightning-quick starts in the powerplay in both games so far and has fearlessly taken on the opposition attack.

Prabhsimran Singh Hits Fifty

