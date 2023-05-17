Prabhsimran Singh and Mukesh Kumar were introduced as the Impact Players in the Punjab Kings vs Delhi Capitals in IPL 2023 on Wednesday, May 17. While Prabhsimran replaced Nathan Ellis, Mukesh Kumar came in for Prithvi Shaw, who copped a few hits to his fingers while batting. Prabhsimran had scored a century against Delhi Capitals a few days ago. Shikhar Dhawan Takes Wonderful Catch to Dismiss David Warner During PBKS vs DC IPL 2023 Match (Watch Video).

Prabhsimran Singh Named Punjab Kings Impact Player

Manifesting another Prabh masterclass! 🤞 — Punjab Kings (@PunjabKingsIPL) May 17, 2023

Delhi Capitals Pick Mukesh Kumar as Impact Player

Mukesh 🔄 Prithvi Rooting for a 🔥 spell! pic.twitter.com/JkOyY1kWHi — Delhi Capitals (@DelhiCapitals) May 17, 2023

