After Ruturaj Gaikwad, another Indian cricketer starts a new journey in life. This time it is fast bowler Prasidh Krishna who ties knot with fiancée Rachana in a traditional South Indian wedding ceremony. The wedding was also conducted according to traditional customs, reflecting the rich cultural heritage of South India. Several notable cricketers, including the likes of Shreyas Iyer, Jasprit Bumrah, Krishnappa Gowtham and Mayank Agarwal wre present in the cricketer's wedding as guests. Mitchell Starc Run Out Video: Watch Axar Patel Pull Off A Direct Hit to Dismiss the Aussie Cricketer During Day 2 of IND vs AUS WTC 2023 Final.

Prasidh Krishna Ties Knot With Fiancee

Prasidh Krishna Wedding

Shreyas Iyer, Bumrah, Agarwal, Padikkal & many Karnataka players attended the wedding of Prasidh Krishna. pic.twitter.com/Skzatzjugx — Johns. (@CricCrazyJohns) June 8, 2023

