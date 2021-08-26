As India bundled out at 78 on Day 1 of their third Test against England, Punjab Kings shared their grief towards the visitor's failure but expressed it via a hilarious meme! The picture posted by the franchise engaged the audience with the exact response that PBKS wanted to convey. They remarked how forgetful the day was for India after their unbelievable dismal performance in Headingley.

Check Out PBKS's Reaction:

Our reaction on the third #ENGvIND Test 🥴🥺 pic.twitter.com/pMCWTbK4iG — Punjab Kings (@PunjabKingsIPL) August 25, 2021

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)