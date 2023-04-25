Qatar will face Malaysia in their next fixture at ACC Men's Premier Cup 2023. The game will take place at Mulpani Cricket Ground, Kathmandu. The toss of this match has been delayed due to wet outfield. ACC Men's Premier Cup 2023 has no broadcasters in India. Hence this game between Qatar and Malaysia will not be telecasted live on TV. Fans however can still watch the live streaming of this game on the FanCode app and ACC's official YouTube channel.

Qatar vs Malaysia Live on ACC's Official YouTube Channel

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)