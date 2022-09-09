The second day's play of the third Test between England vs South Africa has been abandoned after the death of Queen Elizabeth II on Thursday. "Her dedication to her country will never be forgotten. For her service and her selflessness over her extraordinary reign, we owe her a debt that can never be repaid," said ECB Chair Richard Thompson as tribute to the late monarch.

ENG vs SA 3rd Test Day 2 Suspended:

