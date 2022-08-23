Indian head coach Rahul Dravid has tested positive days ahead of the Asia Cup 2022 according to reports. The former national team player is unlikely to travel with the squad for the multi-nation T20 tournament in UAE which is scheduled to begin on August 27. India face rivals Pakistan a day later in their opening match.

