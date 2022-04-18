Rajasthan Royals defeated Kolkata Knight Riders by seven runs in match 30 of IPL 2022 at the Brabourne Stadium. This win sees RR return to winning ways and climb back into the top four. Meanwhile, Kolkata Knight Riders have lost three on the bounce and are in desperate need of a result.

