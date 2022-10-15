Rajasthan Royals drew similarities between the Harmanpreet Kaur and Smriti Mandhana pair to that of the MS Dhoni-Virat Kohli duo after India won the Women's Asia Cup 2022 title on Saturday, October 15. Kaur and Mandhana were undefeated at the crease as they helped India chase down a paltry 66 in this match. With both skipper Kaur and her deputy Mandhana staying unbeaten and seeing the team through to the win, Rajasthan Royals highlighted an amazingly similar instance of a captain and vice-captain, Dhoni and Kohli with jersey numbers 7 and 18 respectively, who helped India win the 2016 Asia Cup title.

Rajasthan Royals' Post:

Something about no. 7 (C) and no. 18 (VC) winning Asia Cups 🇮🇳💗 pic.twitter.com/vPZdL7frV2 — Rajasthan Royals (@rajasthanroyals) October 15, 2022

