Rajasthan Royals have issued an official statement after their recent social media post irked skipper Sanju Samson, who asked the team to stay professional. 'In light of today's events, we will be making changes to our approach and team on social media' the franchise wrote.

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)