Sanju Samson has unfollowed Rajasthan Royals on Twitter after getting offended following a tweet by the franchise, which had a morphed picture of him. Quoting Rajasthan Royals' tweet, Samson wrote, "Its ok for friends to do all this but teams should be professional."

Here's What Happened:

Rajasthan Royals deleted the tweet after Sanju’s response. Sanju has also unfollowed RR on Twitter. pic.twitter.com/M7SPPLvucR — Johns. (@CricCrazyJohns) March 25, 2022

And Samson Wrote This:

Its ok for friends to do all this but teams should be professional..@rajasthanroyals https://t.co/X2iPXl7oQu — Sanju Samson (@IamSanjuSamson) March 25, 2022

