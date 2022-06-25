Rajat Patidar continued his fine form for Madhya Pradesh as he scored a hundred in the Ranji Trophy 2021-22 final against Mumbai on Saturday, June 25. The right-hander got to the three-figure mark in 161 deliveries as he helped Madhya Pradesh increase their first-innings lead in the contest. Patidar is also Madhya Pradesh's third centurion in the final after Yash Dubey and Shubham Sharma.

💯 for Rajat Patidar! 👏 👏



What a cracking knock this has been from the Madhya Pradesh right-handed batter in the #RanjiTrophy #Final! 👍 👍 @Paytm | #MPvMUM



Follow the match ▶️ https://t.co/xwAZ13U3pP pic.twitter.com/cftACdqt8T— BCCI Domestic (@BCCIdomestic) June 25, 2022

