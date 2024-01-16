Star Indian Cricketer Virat Kohli and his wife Actor Anushka Sharma has been invited to attend the ‘Pran Pratishtha’ ceremony of the Ram Temple, scheduled for January 22, 2024, in Ayodhya, Uttar Pradesh. The Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust has sent out invitations to approximately 7,000 individuals, including 3,000 VVIPs, for the consecration ceremony. The list of cricketers invited also includes Sachin Tendulkar and MS Dhoni. Archer Deepika Kumari has also been invited. Ram Mandir Inauguration: From MS Dhoni to Virat Kohli Check List of Sportspersons Invited for Pran Pratishtha Ceremony in Ayodhya.

Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma Receive Invitation for Pran Pratishtha

Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma received the invitation for Ram Temple Pran Pratishtha at Ayodhya. pic.twitter.com/ZvwVuzcLbd — CricketMAN2 (@ImTanujSingh) January 16, 2024

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)