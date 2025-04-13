In a rare occurrence, the umpire stopped play in the RR vs RCB IPL 2025 match to check the widths of the bats being used by the players. In the first innings, umpire Nitin Menon checked the width of Shimron Hetmyer's bat to see if it matched the specifications as per the IPL guidelines and in the second innings, did the same for Devdutt Padikkal as well. Coming to the game, Royal Challengers Bengaluru overcame Rajasthan Royals quite comfortably in the end with nine wickets remaining to register a fourth-straight away win in IPL 2025. Royal Challengers Bengaluru Beat Rajasthan Royals By Nine Wickets in IPL 2025; Phil Salt, Virat Kohli Fifties Help RCB Maintain Superb Away Form.

Umpire Checks Shimron Hetmyer, Devdutt Padikkal's Bats

Wait, what just happened? A mid-game bat check caught everyone off guard including Comm Box!#IPLonJioStar 👉 #DCvMI | LIVE NOW on Star Sports Network & JioHotstar! pic.twitter.com/nP7SGvFHI2 — Star Sports (@StarSportsIndia) April 13, 2025

