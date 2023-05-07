Rashid Khan pulled off a wonderful running catch to dismiss Kyle Mayers during the Gujarat Titans vs Lucknow Super Giants match in IPL 2023 on Sunday, May 7. The Afghanistan cricketer ran to his right and did well to take the catch as the ball was going away. He also managed to hold on despite falling. This catch provided Gujarat Titans the much-needed breakthrough as Kyle Mayers, who was batting well on 48 off 32 balls, was dismissed. Quinton de Kock Smashes His First Fifty of IPL 2023 on Return to Lucknow Super Giants' Playing XI, Achieves Feat During GT vs LSG Match,

Rashid Khan Pulls off Wonderful Catch to Dismiss Kyle Mayer

