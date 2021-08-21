Rashid Khan was seen having the Afghanistan national flag painted on his face while playing for Trent Rockets against Southern Brave in The Hundred, on Saturday.

See the tweet here:

Rashid Khan with the Afghanistan flag on his cheek - good way to support the country. pic.twitter.com/tW2zPfQsl7 — Johns. (@CricCrazyJohns) August 20, 2021

