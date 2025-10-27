The Australia women's national cricket team players are currently in India for the ongoing ICC Women's World Cup 2025. Recently, in a video posted on their official social media handle, three Australian players shared an incident they experienced at a restaurant in the Indian city Vizag. Star player Sophie Molineux shared on the show "The Diary Room" that while the players were just about to get out of the restaurant, they saw a piece of bread moving automatically on the floor, and later realized that there was a rat. As the players laughed, they shared that their experience was "theatrical" and "dramatic", as people thought that the rat might "crawl up their leg". The players also shared that there was screaming as one person was trying to catch the rat. Kim Garth concluded, "It was very chaotic, but it was funny". Australia are set to face India next in the semis, on October 30. ICC Women’s World Cup 2025: Security Heightened in Navi Mumbai After Molestation Incident Involving Australian Cricketers in Indore.

'Chaotic' Scene As Rat Enters Restaurant in Vizag

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Aussie Women's Cricket Team (@auswomencricket)

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 5 TruLY Score 5 – Trustworthy | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 5 on LatestLY. It is verified through official sources (Cricket Australia (auswomencricket)). The information is thoroughly cross-checked and confirmed. You can confidently share this article with your friends and family, knowing it is trustworthy and reliable.

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, fact checks and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post contains publicly available embedded media, directly from the user's social media account and the views appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY.)