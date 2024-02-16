Ravichandran Ashwin achieved a monumental milestone in his illustrious career as he took his 500th Test wicket, during the India vs England 3rd Test in Rajkot on February 16. Ashwin dismissed Zak Crawley to get to the feat with the Englishman top-edging a sweep shot and Rajat Patidar pulling off a sensational catch. Ashwin got to this mark in 98 innings and is the second fastest in terms of innings after Muttiah Muralidharan. He also became the second Indian bowler after Anil Kumble to get to 500 wickets in Test cricket. Ravi Ashwin Becomes Second Indian Bowler After Anil Kumble To Take 500 Test Wickets, Achieves Feat During IND vs ENG 3rd Test 2024.

Ravichandran Ashwin Takes 500 Wickets

