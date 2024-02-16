Ravichandran Ashwin achieved a monumental milestone of his illustrious career as he took his 500th Test wicket, during the India vs England 3rd Test in Rajkot on February 16. Ashwin dismissed Zak Crawley to get to the feat with the Englishman top-edging a sweep shot and Rajat Patidar pulling off a sensational catch. Ashwin got to this mark in 98 games and is the second fastest in terms of matches after Muttiah Muralidharan. He also became the second Indian bowler after Anil Kumble to get to 500 wickets in Test cricket. Ravi Ashwin Engages in Argument With Umpire Joel Wilson After India Handed Five-Run Penalty During IND vs ENG 3rd Test 2024, Video Surfaces.

Ravichandran Ashwin Takes 500 Wickets

500 Test wickets and counting! Ravichandran Ashwin joins an elite club 👏#WTC25 | #INDvENGhttps://t.co/vSDUE2h4Hi — ICC (@ICC) February 16, 2024

