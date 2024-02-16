Ravi Ashwin who has just completed the mark of 500 Test wickets has now withdrawn from the Test squad, effective immediately due to family emergency according to a statement by the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI). The Board and the team will be providing necessary assistance to Ashwin. The statement by BCCI also mentioned, "Team India appreciates the understanding and empathy of the fans and media during this sensitive period." Ravi Ashwin Celebrates 500 Test Wickets, Not Keen on Chasing Anil Kumble’s Record of Most Wickets for India in Longer Format.

Statement from BCCI on Ashwin

R Ashwin withdraws from the 3rd India-England Test due to family emergency.



In these challenging times, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) and the team fully supports Ashwin.https://t.co/U2E19OfkGR— BCCI (@BCCI) February 16, 2024

