Ravichandran Ashwin took seven wickets in the second innings of the first Test as India beat West Indies by a mammoth margin of an innings and 141 runs in the 1st Test 2023. Ashwin, on the back of a five-wicket haul in the 1st Test, finished the match with a total of 12 wickets in the game. Yashasvi Jaiswal earlier dazzled on his debut, scoring 171 runs in India's first innings effort of 421/5d. With this, India have a 1-0 lead in this series, with the next and remaining Test match scheduled to start on July 20. Ravi Ashwin Completes His Eighth 10-Wicket Haul in Test Cricket, Achieves Feat During Day 3 of IND vs WI 1st Test 2023.

India Beat West Indies in 1st Test 2023

1ST Test. India Won by an innings and 141 Run(s) https://t.co/xaaoS40Fyf #WIvIND — BCCI (@BCCI) July 14, 2023

