Mayank Yadav unfortunately left the field with a side strain during the Lucknow Super Giants vs Gujarat Titans match in IPL 2024. Mayank, who earlier bowled the fastest delivery in IPL 2024, was introduced into the attack in the fourth over of the innings, where he conceded 13 runs, with Sai Sudharsan and Shubman Gill hitting three boundaries. All eyes were on his speeds and the maximum he could achieve was 141 kph. However, worrying signs showed him leaving the field after the over with the physio. Later, it was stated that he had a side strain. Fastest Ball in IPL 2024: Mayank Yadav Clocks 156.7 KPH During RCB vs LSG Match, Breaks His Own Record of the Season.

Mayank Yadav Leaves Field With Side Strain

Mayank Yadav's bowling speed in his first over tonight: Ball 1: 140.9 KPH Ball 2: 140.6 KPH Ball 3: 139.1 KPH Ball 4: 138.4 KPH Ball 5: 139.1 KPH Ball 6: 137.7 KPH What happened to him? He has left the field too, side strain 🇮🇳💔💔 #IPL2024 #tapmad #HojaoADFree pic.twitter.com/VPXu5JWTTz — Farid Khan (@_FaridKhan) April 7, 2024

