Ravi Shastri has backed Simone Biles for pulling out of Tokyo Olympics 2020. He posted a tweet on social media and lauded her prioritising mental health. The Indian coach said that she does not owe any explanation to anyone.

Take your time @Simone_Biles. You have earned the right to owe it to yourself at this tender age. 48 hours or 48 days it might take. Just do it Champion. You owe no explanation to no one. @naomiosaka, you too. God bless you girls #Olympics pic.twitter.com/wMS7eV1UlX — Ravi Shastri (@RaviShastriOfc) July 29, 2021

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)