Ravi Shastri is the latest current or former Indian cricketer to come in support of Wriddhiman Saha after the wicket-keeper batsman shared a conversation of him being disrespected by a journalist. The former India coach asked BCCI president Sourav Ganguly to step in.

Shocking a player being threatened by a journo. Blatant position abuse. Something that's happening too frequently with #TeamIndia. Time for the BCCI PREZ to dive in. Find out who the person is in the interest of every cricketer. This is serious coming from ultimate team man WS https://t.co/gaRyfYVCrs — Ravi Shastri (@RaviShastriOfc) February 20, 2022

