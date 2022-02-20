Harbhajan Singh offered support for Wriddhiman Saha and also called for the BCCI to ensure the protection of players after the wicketkeeper-batsman shared a screenshot of a WhatsApp chat where he was disrespected by a journalist. Taking to Twitter, the former spinner wrote, "Wridhi you just name the person so that the cricket community knows who operates like this. Else even the good ones will be put under suspicion."

See His Post:

Wridhi you just name the person so that the cricket community knows who operates like this. Else even the good ones will be put under suspicion.. What kind of journalism is this ? @BCCI @Wriddhipops @JayShah @SGanguly99 @ThakurArunS players should be protected https://t.co/sIkqtIHsvt — Harbhajan Turbanator (@harbhajan_singh) February 20, 2022

