Ravindra Jadeja and Matheesha Pathirana were involved in a nasty collision during the RCB vs CSK IPL 2025 match at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium on May 3. This happened in the fourth over of the first innings, bowled by Anshul Kamboj, where Jacob Bethell attempted a big shot on the leg-side but ended up getting a top-edge. The ball went in the short-third man area, where Ravindra Jadeja attempted the catch, but Matheesha Pathirana also had his eyes on the ball as he ran in from the backwards point region. Ravindra Jadeja did get his hands on the ball, but the two were involved in a collision, which resulted in the catch being dropped. Unfortunately, Matheesha Pathirana had to leave the field after the collision. Royal Challengers Bengaluru vs Chennai Super Kings Match Scorecard: Check RCB vs CSK Live Score of IPL 2025 Match Online.

Ravindra Jadeja, Matheesha Pathirana Involved in Nasty Collision

A terrible accident occurred between Pathirana and Jadeja at Chennai Swamy Stadium. Result catch drop. pic.twitter.com/GIgDLDX8oW — Aru (@Aru9199) May 3, 2025

