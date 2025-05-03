Royal Challengers Bengaluru take on Chennai Super Kings in match 52 of IPL 2025 at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium on Saturday, May 3. Fans can expect a fascinating showdown between the two teams, which starts at 7:30 PM IST (Indian Standard Time). This is the last time that two greats--Virat Kohli and MS Dhoni go up against each other in IPL 2025 and fans would not want to miss any moment of this clash. RCB had beaten CSK the last time these two teams met in IPL 2025 and would look to secure a double over the five-time champions. CSK, on the other hand, will aim at bouncing back to winning ways. Fans looking for RCB vs CSK live score updates can read below. Royal Challengers Bengaluru vs Chennai Super Kings IPL 2025 Free Live Streaming Online: How To Watch RCB vs CSK Indian Premier League T20 Cricket Match Live Telecast on TV?

Royal Challengers Bengaluru vs Chennai Super Kings Match Scorecard

