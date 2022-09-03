Ravindra Jadeja has been ruled out of the T20I World Cup 2022, scheduled to be held in Australia this year. The all-rounder will undergo knee surgery and is set to remain on the sidelines. Earlier, Axar Patel replaced the player in India's squad for the remainder of Asia Cup 2022.

Ravindra Jadeja set to be ruled out of T20 World Cup. (Reported by PTI). — Mufaddal Vohra (@mufaddal_vohra) September 3, 2022

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)