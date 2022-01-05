Ravindra Jadeja who has been away from the limelight due to a knee injury has shared photos of himself with his post keto diet buddy. The Indian all-rounder shared photos on social media. Ravindra Jadeja suffered from an injury during India vs New Zealand series.

Photos by Ravindra Jadeja:

My buddy after keto diet 🥙☠️ pic.twitter.com/kWi01nUomp — Ravindrasinh jadeja (@imjadeja) January 4, 2022

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)