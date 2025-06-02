With the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 over, all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja's focus has shifted to the upcoming India tour of England 2025, which consists of five tests. Jadeja kicked off his preparation for the tour by first visiting the famous Madh Temple in Kutch to seek the blessing of Maa Ashapura. In a post shared by Jadeja on Instagram, the all-rounder could be seen bowing his head in front of the idol of Maa Ashapura, while praying for the welfare of the world as mentioned in his caption in Gujarati. Check out Jadeja's post below. Ravindra Jadeja’s Wife Rivaba Praises Him After He Becomes Longest-Reigning Number 1 Ranked All-Rounder in Test Cricket (Watch Video).

Ravindra Jadeja Visits Madh Temple

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ravindrasinh jadeja (@royalnavghan)

