Ravindra Jadeja's wife Rivaba Jadeja praised him after he became the longest-reigning number on ranked all-rounder in Test cricket. The India National Cricket Team star has now held the top spot in the list of Test all-rounders for 1152 days, as of May 15 and this is an example of how good he has been in the format with both bat and ball. Ravindra Jadeja's wife Rivaba, in an interview, stating that it is not just a proud moment for his family but for the nation as a whole. She also sent her good wishes to the India National Cricket Team and the support staff and management ahead of the upcoming assignments, including the IND vs ENG 2025 Test series. Ravindra Jadeja had risen to the top of the Test rankings for all-rounders on March 9, 2022 and has remained at that spot. Ravindra Jadeja Creates History, Attains Record of Longest Streak as ICC Number One-Ranked Test All-Rounder.

Ravindra Jadeja's Wife Rivaba Praises His Achievement of Becoming Longest-Reigning All-Rounder

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Asian News International (@ani_trending)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)