RCB funny memes and jokes went viral on social media after Royal Challengers Bengaluru beat Gujarat Giants by six wickets to begin WPL 2025 in style! Tasked with chasing 202 to win, the Smriti Mandhana-led side rode on power-packed batting performances from Ellyse Perry (57 off 34 balls), Richa Ghosh (64* off 27 deliveries) and Kanika Ahuja (30* off 13 deliveries) to register the highest successful run chase in IPL history, getting to the target in just 18.3 overs. Ellyse Perry and Raghvi Bist's 86-run partnership followed by an unbeaten 93-run stand off just 37 balls from Richa Ghosh and Kanika Ahuja ensured a win for the reigning champions. Take a look at some memes below. Royal Challengers Bengaluru Beat Gujarat Giants By Six Wickets in First Match of WPL 2025; Ellye Perry, Richa Ghosh Shine as Defending Champions Register Highest Successful Run Chase in WPL History.

RCB Changing the Momentum Be Like

Haha

Another Funny One

RCB Fans Right Now

RCB Fans Right Now

Ellyse Perry Showing Consistency

RCB Fans After Women's Team Pulls Off Record Run Chase

We have seen our RCB Men's team coming close to multiple 200+ run chases in IPL over the years but not crossing the line. So, seeing our Women's team chasing this actually means so much to us. 😭❤️ pic.twitter.com/n62VacPV7Y — Aditya Saha (@Adityakrsaha) February 14, 2025

Hilarious

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)