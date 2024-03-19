Royal Challengers Bengaluru unveiled their new jersey for the upcoming IPL 2024 season at the RCB Unbox event at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru. The new jersey was unveiled in the presence of Virat Kohli, Faf du Plessis and Smriti Mandhana. The new jersey has a slightly different design from last year and has a new colour combination of blue and red. Seeing the new jersey fans took to X to share their thoughts through funny memes and jokes. RCB New Jersey For IPL 2024 Released! See Pics of Kit Launched at Unbox Event in M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru.

Fan Reacts to RCB's New Jersey With Meme

Maa Jersey baledu annaru mari idhentra 😂😭 pic.twitter.com/L6OFJVCnb4 — Musugu Dhonga (@Musugu_Dhonga) March 19, 2024

Fan Shares Meme

RCB New Jersey and New Logo 😭🌚 pic.twitter.com/FF0ZcGWGC0 — Gk (@Ggk_here) March 19, 2024

Inspired From CSK's Jersey

RCB's new jersey of IPL 2024 is inspired by CSK's 2016/17 jersey 😭❤️ pic.twitter.com/eCxVGNDpvt — Kevin (@imkevin149) March 19, 2024

Fan Shocked By The Price of RCB Jersey

RCB Jersey just at RS 4999/-🤒 pic.twitter.com/WZg7ArFGK5 — Vikram° (@VikramTweetzzz) March 19, 2024

Inspiration For RCB Jersey

Inspiration for RCB 2024 Jersey pic.twitter.com/7hC4ECdtck — brigadier (@brigadierdude) March 19, 2024

Another Fan Shares Meme

Is That Nick Jonas?

Ye RCB walo ne Nick Jonas ko Allen walker ka get up kyu pehna diya? 😭 pic.twitter.com/hcYGwtyphA — Ctrl C Ctrl Memes (@Ctrlmemes_) March 19, 2024

Funny One

Another Funny One

Seems RCB jersey designer is a big fan of Harpic : #RCBUnbox pic.twitter.com/2fRLmU3JqP — UmdarTamker (@UmdarTamker) March 19, 2024

