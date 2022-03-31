Royal Challengers Bangalore beat Kolkata Knight Riders in a tremendously competitive game at the DY Patil Stadium on Wednesday, March 30 in the IPL. After RCB's win, funny memes started going viral on social media where fans showed a variety of mixed emotions toward the franchise. While some lauded the bowlers, others were left worried as to why did this chase even go down to the wire.

See Some Memes Below:

Almost Threw It Away!

Can’t Avoid Taking Wickets!

'Fire Hai Main'

rcb bowlers today pic.twitter.com/1t2O9Yu9M6 — AIl India Memes (@allindiamemes) March 30, 2022

When Will Maxwell Be Back?

Was a Close One!

RCB Fans right now pic.twitter.com/bgt0hYulJk — Tekin Tech (@Tekin_tech) March 30, 2022

