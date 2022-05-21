Royal Challengers Bangalore sounded their support for Mumbai Indians loud and clear before the five-time champions hit the field to face Delhi Capitals in their final league stage game on IPL 2022. Besides posting a letter for Mumbai Indians, they also changed their profile picture's colour to blue.

See Tweets:

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)