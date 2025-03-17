The Royal Challengers Bengaluru will have its 'RCB Unbox' event at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium on March 17. The RCB Unbox event will present an opportunity for fans to witness the players and also see some popular musicians perform. This year, Hanumankind, Timmy Trumpet, Sanjit Hegde, among others will perform at the RCB Unbox event. A big crowd is expected to be in attendance at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium in the RCB Unbox event where the players will be involved in some fun activities. No live telecast of the event is available, but fans do have an online viewing option as they can watch the RCB Unbox event live streaming on the RCB website and app, but after paying Rs 99. Virat Kohli Presented With Traditional Serie A Captain’s Armband by Michele Ciccarese During RCB Innovation Lab Event Ahead of IPL 2025 (See Pic).

RCB Unbox Live Streaming

Why miss your most favourite #RCBUnbox event when you can watch it LIVE? 🎥🔥 Register now on the RCB Official Website & App enjoy these priceless moments from the comfort of your home for just ₹99! 🛋 Sit back, relax, and let the memories come to you! 🎶🤩 🔗… pic.twitter.com/uk17CotSOn — Royal Challengers Bengaluru (@RCBTweets) March 17, 2025

