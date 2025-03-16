India national cricket team star batter Virat Kohli has joined the Royal Challengers Bengaluru side ahead of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025. After he arrived at Bengaluru's base, Kohli attended the RCB Innovation Lab event. The Bengaluru-based franchise shared a post on their social handle, where Virat Kohli was presented with the traditional Serie A captain's armband by Michele Ciccarese, who is the Commercial & Marketing Director, Serie A. Royal Challengers Bengaluru will play the IPL 2025 opener against the defending champions Kolkata Knight Riders on March 22 at Eden Gardens. RCB Unbox Event: All You Need To Know About Royal Challengers Bengaluru’s Premier Fan Affair At M Chinnaswamy Stadium Ahead of IPL 2025.

Virat Kohli Presented With Traditional Serie A Captain’s Armband

Ciao, Scudetto! 🤌 Signore Virat Kohli 🤝 Signore Michele Ciccarese (Commercial & Marketing Director, Serie A) In a gesture of mutual respect, leadership values and camaraderie, Virat was presented with the traditional Serie A captain's armband. A moment of bridging gaps… pic.twitter.com/qujB90T81n — Royal Challengers Bengaluru (@RCBTweets) March 15, 2025

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)