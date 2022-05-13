Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) have won the toss and have opted to bowl first against Punjab Kings (PBKS). RCB have fielded the same team from last encounter while PBKS have made one change as Harpreet Brar replaces Sandeep Sharma.

🚨 Team News 🚨@RCBTweets remain unchanged. 1⃣ change for @PunjabKingsIPL as Harpreet Brar is named in the team. Follow the match ▶️ https://t.co/jJzEACTIT1 #TATAIPL | #RCBvPBKS A look at the Playing XIs 🔽 pic.twitter.com/8g80LI9kOr — IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) May 13, 2022

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)