Royal Challengers Bangalore will face UP Warriorz in the next match of WPL 2023. Having won the toss, RCB-W captain Smriti Mandhana has decided to bat first. Royal Challengers Bangalore have made three changes to their lineup. Erin Burns, Sahana Pawar, and Komal Zanzad have been named in the playing eleven. Meanwhile, Grace Harris replaced Shabnim Ismail in the UP side.

Royal Challengers Bangalore Opt to Bat First

Royal Challengers Bangalore Playing XI: Smriti Mandhana(c), Sophie Devine, Ellyse Perry, Heather Knight, Richa Ghosh(w), Erin Burns, Shreyanka Patil, Kanika Ahuja, Sahana Pawar, Komal Zanzad, Renuka Thakur Singh.

UP Warriorz Playing XI: Alyssa Healy(w/c), Shweta Sehrawat, Kiran Navgire, Tahlia McGrath, Deepti Sharma, Grace Harris, Devika Vaidya, Simran Shaikh, Sophie Ecclestone, Anjali Sarvani, Rajeshwari Gayakwad.

