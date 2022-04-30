Real Madrid secured the La Liga 2021-22 title with a 4-0 win over Espanyol at the Santiago Bernabeu Stadium on Saturday. This was the Los Blancos' 35th triumph in the Spanish first division.

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)