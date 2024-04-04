Sunil Narine gave a cracking start to the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) innings during the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024 match against the Delhi Capitals (DC). During the fourth over of the first innings, Ishant Sharma was bowling and as he bowled the fourth bowl Sunil Narine missed the shot and there was a slight sound of bat nicking the ball. Delhi Capitals captain Rishabh Pant and the other teammates looked confused. But as the DRS timer was about to end Pant made a half-hearted sign to take DRS and with only one second left on the clock, the time passed away. Pant was denied the request by the on-field umpires. Shah Rukh Khan Hugs Rishabh Pant, Kuldeep Yadav, Ishant Sharma and Other Players Following KKR’s 106 Runs Victory Over DC in IPL 2024 Clash (Watch Video).

Watch Video Here

