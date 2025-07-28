India kept the five-Test series against England 1-2 by valiantly securing a draw at Old Trafford in Manchester. Ravindra Jadeja, Washington Sundar, Shubman Gill scored centuries and batted for five sessions to keep the series alive. Amid this, it has been confirmed that Rishabh Pant is now ruled out of the fifth Test with a fractured toe and Narayan Jagadeesan has been named as his replacement. 'Great Character and Fighting Spirit' Sachin Tendulkar Lauds the Effort of Team India After They Show Resilient Display to Clinch A Draw During IND vs ENG 4th test 2025 (See Post).

Rishabh Pant Ruled Out of IND vs ENG 5th Test 2025 at Kennington Oval

🚨 𝗦𝗾𝘂𝗮𝗱 𝗨𝗽𝗱𝗮𝘁𝗲 🚨 Rishabh Pant ruled out of fifth Test due to injury; N Jagadeesan named replacement. All The Details 🔽 #TeamIndia | #ENGvIND — BCCI (@BCCI) July 27, 2025

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, fact checks and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post contains publicly available embedded media, directly from the user's social media account and the views appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY.)