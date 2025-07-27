India showed a valiant effort on field during the fourth Test match against England in Old Trafford and secured a draw which kept the series 2-1 and alive entering the fifth Test match at the Oval. Behind by 311 runs in the second innings, India batted bravely and batted for more than five sessions to snatch a draw. Sachin Tendulkar, former Indian cricketer and legend, acknowledged the effort and lauded the players on social media. He congratulated them and said that Shubman Gill, KL Rahul, Ravindra Jadeja and Washington Sundar showed great character and fighting spirit. He also wished them luck for the last Test. 'You Want to Get A Test Hundred Against Harry Brook?' Ben Stokes Exchanges Words With Ravindra Jadeja After Latter Refuses Handshake Offer of Draw During IND vs ENG 4th Test 2025 (Watch Video).

Sachin Tendulkar Lauds the Effort of Team India

When it comes to India-England, Old Trafford is known for keeping the series alive. Congratulations, Team India, on a fantastic comeback. @klrahul, @ShubmanGill, @imjadeja, and @Sundarwashi5, showed great character and fighting spirit. Good luck for the final Test. Go India!… pic.twitter.com/TLVuhqK86U — Sachin Tendulkar (@sachin_rt) July 27, 2025

