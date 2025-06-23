India national cricket team wicket-keeper batter and vice-captain Rishabh Pant has slammed yet another century in the IND vs ENG 1st Test 2025. Rishabh Pant has played a 134-run knock in the first innings. In the second innings, Pant has struck yet another fierce ton, coming in to bat at number five. This is Rishabh Pant's eighth Test century, coming at the right time, in just 130 balls, pairing well with stalwart KL Rahul, who also slammed a ton just moments ago. KL Rahul Scores His Ninth Test Century, Achieves Feat During IND vs ENG 1st Test 2025.

Rishabh Pant Hits 8th Test Hundred

8⃣𝘁𝗵 𝗧𝗲𝘀𝘁 💯 𝗳𝗼𝗿 𝗥𝗶𝘀𝗵𝗮𝗯𝗵 𝗣𝗮𝗻𝘁! 🙌 1⃣st Indian to score hundreds in both innings of a Test in England 🔝 7⃣th Indian to score hundreds in both innings of a Test! 👏 Incredible batting display in the series opener from the #TeamIndia vice-captain! 👍 👍… pic.twitter.com/RzNA9lfFQr — BCCI (@BCCI) June 23, 2025

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)