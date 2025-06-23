Star India national cricket team batter KL Rahul has slammed his ninth century in Test cricket. His ninth hundred comes in India's second innings of the IND vs ENG 1st Test 2025 at the Headingley Carnegie in Leeds. KL Rahul's ninth century came off 202 balls after he came to open the innings on Day 3. KL Rahul scored the century with the help of 13 fours, successfully building a partnership with vice-captain Rishabh Pant. Yashasvi Jaiswal Becomes Fifth Indian Player to Hit Test Century in His Maiden Innings in England, Achieves Feat During IND vs ENG 1st Test 2025.

