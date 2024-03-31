Delhi Capitals batsman Rishabh Pant smashed his first half-century in competitive cricket after 464 days, it was also his first fifty in the Indian Premier League 2024. Pant completed a 31-ball fifty during the DC vs CSK IPL 2024 match in the 19th over of the first innings. Pant played an innings of 51 runs from 32 balls and has gained momentum in his batting. The latter hit four fours and three sixes during his stay at the crease and played a useful hand for his team. 'I Used To Go Back and Cry' Rishabh Pant Opens Up About Comparisons With MS Dhoni Ahead of DC vs CSK IPL 2024 Match (Watch Video)

Rishabh Pant Smashes a Half-Century

