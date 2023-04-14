Rishabh Pant visited the Delhi Capitals' camp in Bengaluru ahead of their match against Royal Challengers Bangalore on April 15. The injured Indian wicketkeeper, who is recovering from injuries sustained in a car accident last year, had attended the Delhi Capitals' first home match against Gujarat Titans earlier this season. Delhi Capitals took to social media to share the picture of Rishabh Pant in the camp during a training session of the team. ‘Jab Ricky Met Kohli’ Delhi Capitals Head Coach Ricky Ponting, His Son Catch Up With Virat Kohli Ahead of RCB vs DC IPL 2023 Match (Watch Video).

Rishabh Pant Visits Delhi Capitals' Camp in Bengaluru

Rishabh Pant All Smiles After Visiting Delhi Capitals Training

