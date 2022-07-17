Rishabh Pant scored his sixth ODI fifty during the India vs England 3rd ODI in Manchester on Sunday, July 17. The left-hander got to the mark off 71 deliveries with five fours. He walked into the crease at a time when India had lost important wickets in their 260-run chase against England.

FIFTY! A half-century for @RishabhPant17 in 71 balls. Together with Hardik Pandya, he has steadied this innings, taking #TeamIndia closer to the target.#ENGvIND pic.twitter.com/qWx50O3s11 — BCCI (@BCCI) July 17, 2022

