India Legends secured a berth in the final of the Road Safety World Series 2022 after beating Australia Legends by five wickets in the semifinals in Raipur on September 29. Naman Ojha played a knock of 90 runs off 62 deliveries while Irfan Pathan smashed a blistering innings of 39 runs off 12 balls to help the defending champions win the match in the final over. Batting first, the Aussies put up a score of 171 runs, losing five wickets.

