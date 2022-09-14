Robin Uthappa has announced his retirement from all forms of Indian cricket. The veteran right-hander, who has been part of many famous Indian victories in the past, took to social media to pen down an emotional note where he wrote, "It has been my greatest honour to represent my country and my state, Karnataka. However, all good things must come to an end, and with a grateful heart, I have decided to retire from all forms of Indian cricket."

Robin Uthappa Retires From Cricket:

— Robin Aiyuda Uthappa (@robbieuthappa) September 14, 2022

